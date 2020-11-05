Menu

Misleading video that alleges voter fraud in Michigan actually depicts journalists moving equipment

Misleading video that alleges voter fraud in Michigan actually depicts journalists moving equipment
Posted at 8:02 AM, Nov 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-05 10:02:29-05

A viral video bouncing around social media that alleges voter fraud in Michigan actually depicts an E.W. Scripps news photographer loading cameras and other broadcast equipment into a wagon.

Conservative commentators have alleged that the video shows a man wheeling a box of mail-in ballots into the TCF Center — a Detroit convention center where Michigan officials have been counting ballots. The conspiracy alleges that the ballots are arriving late, long after deadlines have passed.

However, the video actually depicts a photographer at Scripps station WXYZ in Detroit, who used his own wagon to transport cameras and other broadcast equipment from the street down to TCF Center to get his shots.

The misleading videos have appeared on Texas Scorecard, a website that describes itself as "relentlessly pro-citizen, unabashedly pro-liberty," and on the YouTube page of conservative commentator Steven Crowder.

There is currently no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Michigan or in other parts of the country.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit.

