Minnesota’s Omar holds off well-funded primary challenger

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jim Mone/AP
Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar addresses media after lunch at the Mercado Central in Minneapolis Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, primary Election Day in Minnesota. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Posted at 7:53 PM, Aug 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-11 22:53:10-04

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota has survived a stiff primary challenge from a well-funded opponent who tried to make an issue of her national celebrity. Omar defeated Antone Melton-Meaux, an attorney and mediator who raised millions in anti-Omar money.

The victory means Omar is nearly certain to easily win a second term in November in her solidly liberal district. Melton-Meaux used the cash to paper the district and flood airwaves with his “Focused on the Fifth” message that portrayed Omar as out of touch with the Minneapolis-area 5th District.

Omar had rejected that, saying she was being targeted by powerful interests just because she’s effective.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
