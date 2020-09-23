Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Mike Tyson tweets about voting in 2020 for first time; Nevada law change made it possible

items.[0].image.alt
2008 AP
Carlo Allegri/AP
Former American boxer Mike Tyson poses at the photo call for the film "Tyson" during the 61st International film festival in Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 17, 2008. (AP Photo/Carlo Allegri)
Mike Tyson tweets about voting in 2020 for first time; Nevada law change made it possible
Posted at 10:31 AM, Sep 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-23 14:37:43-04

Boxing legend Mike Tyson, who lives in Las Vegas, is finally going to be allowed to vote and he is encouraging others to do so.

Tyson was previously unable to vote because he is a convicted felon. Tyson said in his tweet that it will be his first time voting.

The boxer was convicted of rape and sentenced to six years in prison in 1992. He was released after 3 years.

Felons in Nevada regained the right to vote in 2019 with the passage of Assembly Bill 431 during the 2019 Legislative Session.

Under the new law, felons immediately regain their rights to vote upon release.

Many celebrities have taken to social media in recent weeks to promote voting in this year’s election.

Tyson has also been making headlines recently for his plans to return to the ring in a fight against Roy Jones Jr. The fight was originally scheduled for Sept. 12 but has been pushed back to Thanksgiving weekend.

Tyson also recently fought a shark during Shark Week on the Discovery Channel.

This story originally reported by Joyce Lupiani on KTNV.com.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadline in Arizona

October, 5: Voter registration deadline
October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 23: Request absentee/mail-in ballot
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee/mail-in delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.