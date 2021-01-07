Mick Mulvaney: Trump's former Chief of Staff leaves administration following Capitol building riots

Mick Mulvaney, a former White House Chief of Staff and the current special envoy to Northern Ireland, has resigned from the Trump administration following violent riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday by the president’s supporters.

"I called [Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo last night to let him know I was resigning from that. I can’t do it. I can’t stay,” Mulvaney told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Thursday.

“Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they’re worried the president might put someone worse in,” Mulvaney said.

Mulvaney added that he believes other administration officials will tender their resignations in the coming days.

Mulvaney joins Stephanie Grisham — the chief of staff for first lady Melania Trump — as well as deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger in resigning following Wednesday’s riots.

Mulvaney, formerly a Congressman representing South Carolina’s fifth district, has served in the Trump administration for nearly the president’s entire term.

Mulvaney first served as the heads of both the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Office of Management and Budget before taking over as acting White House Chief of Staff in 2019 following the resignation of John Kelly. Mulvaney was replaced by Mark Meadows on March 31, 2020.

One person was shot and three others died in medical emergencies on Wednesday as Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, delaying Congress from tallying the Electoral College votes and confirming Joe Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election. More than 50 people were arrested, and the FBI is seeking help in identifying more rioters.

