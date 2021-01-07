Menu

Police clear Michigan Capitol building after bomb threat forced temporary closure

Posted at 6:29 AM, Jan 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-07 09:22:19-05

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Capitol has been reopened after a threat closed the building early Thursday morning.

According to the Associated Press, the Michigan State Police (MSP) conducted a bomb sweep on Thursday morning following a threat. Police have given the all-clear, allowing state lawmakers to return to work.

The building is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The threat comes a day after rioters breached the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., forcing federal lawmakers to delay the tally of the Electoral College vote. One woman was shot and killed during the riots, and three other people died in medical emergencies.

Trump supporters also gathered at state capitol buildings across the country on Wednesday. Protesters were able to breach security at the Kansas capitol building, and supporters broke windows at the Arizona Capitol.

and other state Capitol buildings were under siege as the Congress gathered to certify the Electoral College votes.

The Michigan State Police have not immediately responded to a request for comment about the threat.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit.

