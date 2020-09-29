Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

McConnell says Amy Coney Barrett 'could not be more fully qualified to serve on the Supreme Court'

items.[0].image.alt
McConnell says Amy Coney Barrett 'could not be more fully qualified to serve on the Supreme Court'
Posted at 1:50 PM, Sep 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-29 16:50:46-04

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell met with Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday.

President Trump nominated Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court on Saturday evening. Barrett is currently serving on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and she spent several years as a professor at Notre Dame Law School, where she also earned her own law degree.

In remarks on the Senate floor, McConnell called Judge Barrett "brilliant," and "would bring welcome diversity on multiple fronts." He also said Barrett "could not be more fully qualified to serve on the Supreme Court."

At a campaign event on Saturday, Amy McGrath, McConnell's Democratic Senate challenger, criticized McConnell's push to confirm a nominee so close to an election, pointing to his own words from 2016.

"I don't think any senator should be voting on a Supreme Court nominee. I mean, look, Mitch McConnell said four years ago (to) let the people decide. We're in an election year. We're 38 days to go. People are already voting," said McGrath.

According to the Associated Press, confirmation hearings are expected to begin a few weeks before Election Day.

This article was written by WLEX.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 5: Voter registration deadline
October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 23: Request absentee/mail-in ballot
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee/mail-in delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.