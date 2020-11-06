Menu

McConnell: 'Of course' there will be a peaceful transfer of power if Biden wins

Posted at 9:42 AM, Nov 06, 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says there will be a peaceful transfer of power if Joe Biden wins the 2020 presidential election.

When asked by WLEX's Karolina Buczek if a peaceful transfer of power would take place once the election is settled and the former vice president ends up winning the Electoral College, McConnell responded with "of course" on Friday.

"We've had a peaceful transfer of power going back to 1792," said McConnell.

Back in September, President Donald Trump seemed to indicate he would commit to a friendly transition of power after the election, should he lose.

"I think we're going to have a tremendous victory. I don't think there will be a transition," Trump said at the time. "They say 'will there be a friendly transition?' Of course there will. But when we win, they don't call it a transition, do they."

"Do we believe in a peaceful transition? We do," added the president.

This story was originally published by Jordan Mickle at WLEX.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

