McConnell congratulates Joe Biden as president-elect

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - In this June 30, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., with Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters following a GOP policy meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump’s push to reopen schools is being complicated by a split within his ranks over how to do it. Some advisers are advocating for a massive federal expenditure to make campuses safe. This comes Congress is compiling the next COVID-19 relief bill. McConnell said July 13 schooling will be a priority in the coming package. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Mitch McConnell, John Barrasso
Posted at 8:36 AM, Dec 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-15 10:38:36-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday as the president-elect.

The Republican leader said the Electoral College “has spoken.”

"So, as of this morning, our country has officially a President-elect and a Vice President-elect," McConnell said during comments in the Senate Tuesday morning. "So, today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden."

The Republican leader’s statement ends weeks of silence over President Donald Trump’s defeat.

It comes after a groundswell of leading Republicans said Biden is the winner of the presidential election. They announced their views Monday after the Electoral College vote affirmed Biden won.

A number of senators said the time has come to move on. They're essentially abandoning Trump’s assault on the outcome.

Some, though, vow to stick with Trump, carrying the fight to Jan. 6 when Congress votes on the Electoral College results.

