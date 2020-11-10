Menu

Maricopa County to drop pending possession of marijuana charges after passing of Prop 207

Posted at 9:23 PM, Nov 09, 2020
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says it will dismiss all pending and unfiled charges of possession of marijuana after voters passed Prop 207, which legalizes recreational marijuana in the state.

MCAO also says it will drop all associated paraphernalia charges before its office as well.

"Instead of continuing to spend resources on these cases, this office will begin implementing the will of the voters immediately," the county attorney's office said in a Monday statement. "We are instructing Deputy County Attorneys to file a motion to dismiss any charge covered by Proposition 207. If those charges make up the entirety of the charges of the case, the entire case will be dismissed. If there are other felony charges the case will remain pending, but we will file motions to dismiss the charges covered by Proposition 207."

This also includes all cases pending in Early Disposition Court, cases currently in diversion or pending trial, and those set for sentencing or probation violation hearings.

MCAO says priority will be given to cases with court dates and those in custody. MCAO says it also intends to file motions to dismiss bench warrant cases where all the charges are covered by Proposition 207.

It's unclear exactly how many cases will be dismissed under these new policies.

