LIVE: Joe Biden to participate in ABC Town Hall

Former Vice President Joe Biden will sit down with ABC's "20/20" for a special town hall on Thursday, the same day that Biden and President Donald Trump were supposed to participate in the second presidential debate.

The town hall -- titled "The Vice President and the People - A Special Edition of 20/20" -- is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. in Arizona (8 p.m. on the East Coast). You can watch it live on KGUN 9 or in the embedded video player below beginning at 5 p.m.

At the same time tonight, President Donald Trump will participate in a town hall with NBC.

The second presidential debate was supposed to be held on Thursday, Oct. 15. But, President Trump declined to participate after the Commission on Presidential Debates moved to make the event a virtual debate, in light of Trump's recent COVID-19 diagnosis and hospitalization.

President Trump has since tested negative for the virus and resumed his in-person campaigning this week, according to his doctors at the White House.

Watch President Trump's town hall in the player below: