Commission on Presidential Debates cancels Oct. 15 Trump-Biden debate

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced that they've officially canceled the Oct. 15 debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

In a press release, the commission stated that since both candidates made different arrangements for Oct. 15, the commission will focus on the third and final presidential debate, which is slated for Oct. 22.

"Subject to health security considerations, and in accordance with all required testing, masking, social distancing, and other protocols, the debate will take place at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee," the commission said in the press release.

The move to a virtual debate was as a precaution since Trump tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Trump was airlifted to Walter Reed Medical Center last Friday and then discharged from Walter Reed on Monday.

According to the Associated Press, The White House has been mum about releasing any information as to when the president last tested negative for the virus.

Trump told Fox Business that he would not "waste his time" with a virtual debate.

CNN reported that because of Trump backing out and Biden agreeing to do a town hall with ABC, the commission didn't see the Oct. 15 debate likely happening.

NPR reported that another reason behind the cancelation was because the Trump campaign and the commission couldn't agree on safety protocols.

The Oct. 22 debate will be divided into six 15-minute segments. NBC News' Kristen Welker, who will be serving as the moderator for the debate, will announce the topics sometime next week.

Both candidates have agreed to participate in the Oct. 22 debate, the commission noted.