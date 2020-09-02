Kennedy III falls in Massachusetts’ Senate primary to Markey

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Edward Markey has defeated challenger U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III in Tuesday’s Democratic Senate primary, setting the stage for another possible six-year term.

The win also denies a Senate seat to a member of the younger generation of the storied political family. During the campaign, the 74-year-old Markey had positioned himself as a member of the liberal wing of the Democratic party.

He teamed up with New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the Green New Deal, at one point labeling the 39-year-old Kennedy as “progressive in name only.”

Kennedy, a grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, tried to cast Markey as out of touch.

With more than half of precincts reporting, Markey was leading Kennedy by a margin of 54-46.