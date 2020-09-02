Menu

Kennedy III falls in Massachusetts’ Senate primary to Markey

Charles Krupa/AP
U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III speaks outside his campaign headquarters in Watertown, Mass., after conceding defeat to incumbent U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Kennedy III falls in Massachusetts’ Senate primary to Markey
BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Edward Markey has defeated challenger U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III in Tuesday’s Democratic Senate primary, setting the stage for another possible six-year term.

The win also denies a Senate seat to a member of the younger generation of the storied political family. During the campaign, the 74-year-old Markey had positioned himself as a member of the liberal wing of the Democratic party.

He teamed up with New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the Green New Deal, at one point labeling the 39-year-old Kennedy as “progressive in name only.”

Kennedy, a grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, tried to cast Markey as out of touch.

With more than half of precincts reporting, Markey was leading Kennedy by a margin of 54-46.

