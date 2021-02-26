Menu

Judge rules Arizona Senate can access 2020 election ballots

Posted at 12:12 PM, Feb 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-26 14:12:35-05

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has ruled that the Arizona Senate can get access to 2.1 million ballots from Arizona’s most populous county so it can audit results of the 2020 election that saw Democrat Joe Biden win in the state.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason’s decision on Friday comes after a protracted battled between the Republican-controlled state Senate and the GOP-dominated Maricopa County board over subpoenas issued by the Senate. The board contended that the ballots were secret and the Legislature had no right to access them. The Senate said the constitution gives it oversight of election.

