Judge kicks Kanye West off Virginia ballot for November

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michael Wyke/AP
Kanye West answers questions from Sr. pastor Joel Osteen during the 11 am service at Lakewood Church Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Posted at 4:31 PM, Sep 03, 2020
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge has ordered rapper Kanye West's name to be removed from presidential ballots in Virginia.

Richmond Circuit Court Judge Joi Taylor issued an order Thursday saying West was disqualified because he had failed to meet the requirement that 13 people in the state pledge support for his campaign.

The West campaign submitted 13 such "Elector Oaths," but the judge declared 11 of them invalid.

The judge added that some were obtained "by improper, fraudulent and/or misleading means."

