Joe Biden to nominate Judge Merrick Garland to serve as attorney general

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden has selected Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge, as his attorney general, two people familiar with the selection process said Wednesday.

Garland, who currently serves as a Circuit Judge in the U.S. Court of Appeals, was nominated by President Barack Obama to fill a seat on the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016. The Republican-controlled Senate did not advance Garland's nomination.

Biden is expected to announce Garland’s appointment on Thursday. At that same event, Biden is also expected to announce his picks for other senior leaders of the Department of Justice, including former homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general and former Justice Department civil rights chief Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general.