Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are coming to Arizona this week

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are coming to Arizona this week
Posted at 6:15 PM, Oct 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-01 21:37:26-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are coming to Arizona.

The pair will make a campaign stop in the state October 8, according to their press team.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 5: Voter registration deadline
October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 23: Request absentee/mail-in ballot
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee/mail-in delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.