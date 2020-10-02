Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are coming to Arizona this week

TUCSON, Ariz. — Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are coming to Arizona.
The pair will make a campaign stop in the state October 8, according to their press team.
This is a developing story.
October, 5: Voter registration deadline
October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 23: Request absentee/mail-in ballot
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee/mail-in delivered by date