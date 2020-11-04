Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst elected to 2nd term after heated race

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Reynolds/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ernst will participate in a debate against her Democratic opponent Theresa Greenfield Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
Iowa GOP Sen. Ernst elected to 2nd term after heated race
Posted at 10:48 PM, Nov 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-04 00:58:12-05

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa voters have reelected Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst to a second term after a heated race in which she portrayed herself as a conservative who was willing to work with Democrats.

Ernst beat Democrat Theresa Greenfield, a Des Moines real estate developer.

Ernst argued that she had been true to her deeply conservative beliefs as both a state legislator and U.S. senator.

She said she had been able to work with Democrats on issues such as veterans health care and child care, though she also served in Republican leadership and has been an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Election 2020 Guide

ELECTION 2020 RESULTS