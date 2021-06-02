Hobbs enters race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Wednesday announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2022 while denouncing the Republican-controlled state Senate’s ongoing audit of the 2020 presidential election.

Hobbs said in a statement she is running for governor “to deliver transparency, accountability, and results for Arizonans." The Arizona Senate’s audit of election results in Maricopa County was launched as supporters of former President Donald Trump suggested without evidence that the election was stolen.

Hobbs' statement said Arizona's state government is being run by conspiracy theorists who are more focused on political posturing than getting things done."

