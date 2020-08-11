Menu

Hobbs certifies marijuana measure for Arizona ballot

Posted at 12:17 PM, Aug 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-11 15:17:14-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top elections official has certified that supporters of an initiative measure to legalize recreational marijuana collected enough valid petition signatures to put the proposal on the November ballot.

The Smart and Safe Arizona campaign in July submitted 420,000 petition signatures and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs declared Monday that a review indicated 255,080 were valid, above the required 237,645.

A judge on Friday rejected challengers’ argument that supporters of the measure didn’t include some principal provisions in a 100-word summary of the measure. Assuming the measure survives an expected appeal, Hobbs’ certification means the marijuana measure will appear on the ballot and be labeled Proposition 207.

