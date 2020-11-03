Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Hit and run reported at Trump rally in Florida

items.[0].image.alt
Supporters of President Trump organized a truck parade throughout Cape Coral.
Hit and run reported at Trump rally in Florida
Posted at 8:32 PM, Nov 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-02 22:32:23-05

A hit and run was reported over the weekend at a Trump rally in Cape Coral, Florida.

The victim was transported to the hospital and was complaining of knee pain after claiming they were struck by a black Toyota Tundra. Witnesses reported the vehicle tags and police were able to locate the driver.

Truck parade for President Trump in Cape Coral

According to reports, the Toyota, which was covered in an anti-Trump, pro-Biden vehicle wrap, was stopped at a red light when it was surrounded by people with flags, chanting, "Four more years." When the light changed, the driver, who was seen wearing a blonde wig, small top hat, and a red and black shirt, claims to have been in fear for their safety. Lifting their foot from the brake, the truck advanced forward making contact with the victim who fell to the driver's side of the truck. The driver claims to have seen the person but did not think they were stuck by the vehicle.

Reports claim the victim was under the influence of alcohol.

Cape Coral Police are investigating.

This article was written by Kat Velez for WFTX.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.