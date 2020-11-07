GOP Rep. Schweikert fends off Dem challenger in Arizona 6th

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Rep. David Schweikert has survived a strong Democratic challenge to win another term representing Arizona's 6th Congressional District.

Schweikert defeated Dr. Hiral Tipirneni to win reelection.

She ran a campaign focusing on health care and accusations that Schweikert failed to represent his district.

Schweikert was hurt by an ethics probe that found he was indifferent to repeated campaign finance violations and used his official staff for campaign work.

He agreed in July to pay a $50,000 fine and admitted to 11 violations to the U.S. House Ethics Committee probe.

Schweikert's district covers parts of North Phoenix, Paradise Valley, Scottsdale and Fountain Hills.