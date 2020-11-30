Georgia official announces election law investigations in Senate run-off, defends election

ATLANTA — Georgia’s top elections official says his office is investigating potential election law violations by groups working to register voters ahead of January's Senate runoffs.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger named four groups his office is specifically investigating: America Votes, Vote Forward, The New Georgia Project and Operation New Voter Registration Georgia. He says some groups are allegedly encouraging people outside the state to register to vote in January's Senate run-off election, according to The Hill.

“We have opened an investigation into a group called America Votes, who is sending absentee ballot applications to people at addresses where they have not lived since 1994,” Raffensperger said Monday in announcing the investigations.

America Votes responded to the accusations in a statement to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, saying they have mailed applications to those on the list of voters maintained by Raffensperger's office.

The secretary is also punching back at claims that fraud has tainted the state’s presidential election.

Raffensperger said dishonest actors are exploiting the emotions of many Trump supporters with fantastic claims and apparently misleading the president as well.

He said during a news conference Monday that his office has 23 investigators probing 250 open cases alleging some kind of election law violation, but none of them cast doubt on the integrity of the state's election results.