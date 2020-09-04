FULL INTERVIEW: Joe Biden visits Kenosha

During his visit to Wisconsin on Thursday, Joe Biden sat down with Charles Benson, a reporter for Scripps' Milwaukee station, to discuss his campaign and the message he wants to spread.

Thursday marked Biden's first stop in Wisconsin since the start of his campaign.

You can watch the full video above. Benson's conversion with Biden is organized by topic below.

Joe Biden discusses meeting with Jacob Blake and his family:

Biden shares his message to law enforcement:

Joe Biden: 'Racism is a national health crisis':

