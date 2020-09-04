Menu

FULL INTERVIEW: Joe Biden visits Kenosha

During his visit to Wisconsin on Thursday, Joe Biden sat down with TMJ4 News' Charles Benson to discuss his campaign and the message he wants to spread.
Posted at 5:14 PM, Sep 03, 2020
Thursday marked Biden's first stop in Wisconsin since the start of his campaign.

You can watch the full video above. Benson's conversion with Biden is organized by topic below.

Joe Biden discusses meeting with Jacob Blake and his family:

Biden discusses meeting with Blake family

Biden shares his message to law enforcement:

Biden's message to law enforcement

Joe Biden: 'Racism is a national health crisis':

Biden: Racism is a national public health crisis

This article was written by Charles Benson for WTMJ.

