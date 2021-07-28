Watch

Former GOP secretary of state to quit role in Arizona audit

Piper Blackburn/AP
Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote
Posted at 1:36 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 16:36:52-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Republican Secretary of State Ken Bennett says he plans to step down as the Arizona Senate's liaison to the Republican-led audit of the 2020 election.

Bennett is the only audit leader with substantial experience in elections, and his departure would be another blow to the credibility of the unprecedented partisan review. Bennett told a conservative radio host Wednesday that he can't lend his name to the review because he's been locked out.

Bennett was blocked from the review after he gave data to outside election experts without telling Senate President Karen Fann or employees of Cyber Ninjas, the cybersecurity firm Fann hired to lead the audit.

