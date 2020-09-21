Foot Locker stores become voter registration sites

Foot Locker wants to help you get registered to vote before Election Day.

The sportswear company announced they've partnered with "Rock the Vote" and set up voting registration services at their retail stores.

"In a year marked with such uncertainty, amid a pandemic and social unrest, our country's future – and our collective role in shaping it – has never been more important," said Richard Johnson, Chairman & CEO, Foot Locker, Inc. in the release. "At Foot Locker, our mission is to inspire and empower youth culture, so partnering with Rock The Vote was a natural fit to help educate and amplify the voices of today's youth."

The company has also set up an online hub to check their voter registration status, register to vote, and sign-up for election reminders.