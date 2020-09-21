Menu

Foot Locker stores become voter registration sites

Alan Diaz/AP
This photo taken Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, shows a Foot Locker store in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Posted at 2:22 PM, Sep 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-21 18:44:55-04

Foot Locker wants to help you get registered to vote before Election Day.

The sportswear company announced they've partnered with "Rock the Vote" and set up voting registration services at their retail stores.

"In a year marked with such uncertainty, amid a pandemic and social unrest, our country's future – and our collective role in shaping it – has never been more important," said Richard Johnson, Chairman & CEO, Foot Locker, Inc. in the release. "At Foot Locker, our mission is to inspire and empower youth culture, so partnering with Rock The Vote was a natural fit to help educate and amplify the voices of today's youth."

The company has also set up an online hub to check their voter registration status, register to vote, and sign-up for election reminders.

Key Dates and Deadline in Arizona

October, 5: Voter registration deadline
October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 23: Request absentee/mail-in ballot
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee/mail-in delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
