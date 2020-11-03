Menu

First exit polls: More voters concerned by pandemic than economy

In this combination photo, president Donald Trump, left, speaks at a news conference on Aug. 11, 2020, in Washington and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del. on Aug. 13, 2020. The conventions, which will be largely virtual because of the coronavirus, will be Aug. 17-20 for the Democrats and Aug. 24-27 for the Republicans. (AP Photo)
Posted at 4:22 PM, Nov 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-03 19:02:17-05

AP VoteCast found roughly two-thirds of voters said their opinion of President Donald Trump — either for or against — was what drove their choice in the election. Only about a third said the same of his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The expansive poll showed that roughly 4 in 10 voters said the pandemic was the top priority facing the country. The economy followed close behind, with about 3 in 10 naming it as the most pressing issue.

One area of concern for Trump is how voters saw the direction of the country. Nearly 63% of those in the early exit polls said the country was going in the wrong direction, compared to 37% who said it is in the right direction.

