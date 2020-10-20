Menu

ExxonMobile clarifies after Trump comment: 'Just so we're all clear, it never happened'

Ross D. Franklin/AP
President Donald Trump works the crowd after speaking at a campaign rally Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 7:09 PM, Oct 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-19 22:13:32-04

After President Donald Trump commented on fundraising during his rally in Prescott, Arizona, ExxonMobile made sure to clarify what happened on Monday.

WATCH TRUMP:

According to CBS News, Trump referred to ExxonMobile while talking to a crowd, saying he could call on the company's executive to raise millions.

ExxonMobile made sure that everyone knew that that call never took place." We are aware of the president's statement regarding a hypothetical call with our CEO…and just so we're all clear, it never happened."

On Monday, Trump told a crowd in Tucson, Arizona, that he "could be the world's greatest fundraiser," for he could quickly get donations from anyone on Wall Street.

"If I wanted to call Wall Street, I know them all, I want $10 million for my campaign, yes, all I have to say is I want $10 million, $15 million -- you know what happens when you do that, you are selling yourself out," Trump said.

According to the Associated Press, Trump's campaign raised $247 million in September. Biden's campaign reported raising $383 million that same month.

