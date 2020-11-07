Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

EXPLAINER: Why AP called the 2020 election for Joe Biden

items.[0].image.alt
EXPLAINER: Why AP called the 2020 election for Joe Biden
Posted at 11:14 AM, Nov 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-07 13:25:59-05

The E.W. Scripps Company is a partner with The Associated Press and has been following guidance from their election desk on 2020 race updates.

From Wednesday through Saturday, Joe Biden had a projected total of 264 Electoral College votes, six shy of the number needed to become president.

As Election Day ground on into “election week,” it became increasingly clear that Biden would oust President Donald Trump from the White House.

The question, rather, was where he would win, when it would happen and by how much, as late counted ballots in Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia continued to keep Biden in the lead and offered him multiple paths to victory. On Saturday, Biden captured the presidency when The Associated Press declared him the victor in his native Pennsylvania at 11:25 a.m. EST, garnering the state’s 20 electoral votes, which pushed him over the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to win.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Election 2020 Guide

ELECTION 2020 RESULTS