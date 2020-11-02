Election Day freebies, discounts and deals

Election Day will be different in 2020, but one thing is the same as previous years; free treats or food deals. No matter how people are spending it, whether in a potentially long, socially-distanced line at a polling place, or maybe volunteering to help, or maybe at home after voting by mail, there are discounts to be had.

Krispy Kreme is giving away one free glazed donut to all customers on Tuesday. They’ll also have “I Voted” stickers for those who voted by mail and want to wear one on Election Day.

According to federal law , it is illegal to offer freebies in exchange for votes. Many businesses are offering deals to everyone.

For those staying up late to watch Election Night results, Boston Market is offering one free slider after 9 p.m.

DoorDash is offering free delivery on orders above $15 on Tuesday with the promo code VOTE. GrubHub is also offering discounts on Election Day deliveries, check their Perks tab for deal details.

Places like CAVA and Chopt are offering free meals to poll workers only, since businesses can ask for proof of being a poll worker.

Other food companies are offering coupons for free items if people share their voting experience on social media.

Bobo’s will send a coupon for a free grain bar from a form on their website.

Enlightened ice cream will send a coupon to anyone who uses “vote” in their Instagram story and tags the company, @eatenlightened.

An organization, Pizza at the Polls, has partnered with UberEats in more than two dozen cities around the country to provide food to people waiting in long lines. About 250 food trucks have been deployed in 25 cities to deliver free food from “Shake Shack, Milk Bar and local favorites while playing music and celebrating civic engagement,” according to a statement .