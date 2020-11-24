Ducey acknowledges Biden victory in Arizona for 1st time

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is acknowledging for the first time that Joe Biden won Arizona's 11 electoral votes.

The Republican governor publicly acknowledged the results three weeks after the election when pressed during an interview on Phoenix radio station KTAR. Ducey says any legal challenges will go through the courts but he expects the state will certify the election results as scheduled on Monday.

Ducey has avoided discussing Biden's victory in Arizona or nationally as President Donald Trump seeks to overturn the election with baseless claims of fraud.

