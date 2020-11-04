Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Democrat Gabriella Cazares-Kelly leads race for Pima County Recorder

items.[0].image.alt
Democrat Gabriella Cazares-Kelly is leading the race for Pima County Recorder in early election night results.
gcazar.png
Posted at 8:42 PM, Nov 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-04 00:21:29-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — Democrat Gabriella Cazares-Kelly is leading the race for Pima County Recorder in early election night results.

Results so far Tuesday night show 250,366 Dem. votes and 150,403 Rep. votes.

The race for Pima County Recorder is newly contested for the first time in decades after Democrat F. Ann Rodriguez announced her retirement in September 2019. She'd served in the role since her first election in 1992.

Cazares-Kelly is the first Tohono O'odham woman to win a county-wide election in Pima County. Her campaign focused on using the office to reach underserved or under-represented communities in Pima County, especially with regard to elections.

She also won the Democratic seat over Dem. opponent Kim Challender in the Primary Election August 4. Cazares-Kelly progressed from the Primary Election after a significant lead over Rep. White.

Cazares-Kelly has been a resident of Pima County since she was a teen and plays an active role in local politics.

White has been a resident of Pima County for 45 years has been involved in election administration for nearly 12 years in the County and throughout Arizona.

FULL 2020 ELECTION RESULTS

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.