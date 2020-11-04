Democrat Gabriella Cazares-Kelly leads race for Pima County Recorder

TUCSON, Ariz. — Democrat Gabriella Cazares-Kelly is leading the race for Pima County Recorder in early election night results.

Results so far Tuesday night show 250,366 Dem. votes and 150,403 Rep. votes.

The race for Pima County Recorder is newly contested for the first time in decades after Democrat F. Ann Rodriguez announced her retirement in September 2019. She'd served in the role since her first election in 1992.

Cazares-Kelly is the first Tohono O'odham woman to win a county-wide election in Pima County. Her campaign focused on using the office to reach underserved or under-represented communities in Pima County, especially with regard to elections.

She also won the Democratic seat over Dem. opponent Kim Challender in the Primary Election August 4. Cazares-Kelly progressed from the Primary Election after a significant lead over Rep. White.

Cazares-Kelly has been a resident of Pima County since she was a teen and plays an active role in local politics.

White has been a resident of Pima County for 45 years has been involved in election administration for nearly 12 years in the County and throughout Arizona.

FULL 2020 ELECTION RESULTS