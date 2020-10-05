Menu

Delays in verifying mail-in ballots will slow election tally

items.[0].image.alt
Laurence Kesterson/AP
An employee of the Philadelphia Commissioners Office examines ballots at a satellite election office at Overbrook High School on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. The city of Philadelphia has opened seventeen satellite election offices where voters can drop off their mail in ballots before Election Day. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Posted at 6:45 PM, Oct 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-04 21:45:29-04

Many states allow local election clerks to verify mail-in ballots days or even weeks ahead of Election Day.

That gives them a head start when tabulating the results on all ballots begins.

But in some of the key presidential battleground states, clerks are prohibited from doing that or given very limited time to do so, slowing the count for what is expected to be a crush of mail-in ballots this year.

Many worry that any delay in results could give President Donald Trump more room to continue his unfounded attacks on the electoral system.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 5: Voter registration deadline
October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 23: Request absentee/mail-in ballot
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee/mail-in delivered by date

