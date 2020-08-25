Day 2 of the RNC: Pompeo, Eric Trump highlight speeches centered on 'Land of Opportunity'

A day after Republicans attempted to portray the Democratic Party's platform as "far-left socialism," the Trump campaign will attempt to continue that messaging during the second night of speeches at the Republican National Convention.

On Monday, speakers attempted to paint Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as part of the party's left-wing, despite his moderate record. Speakers warned of progressive Democrats' calls to defund police departments and institute gun control measures.

Tuesday's program will attempt to further those talking points. According to the Trump Campaign website, the second day of the RNC will focus on "how Democrats' radical left agenda will deny Americans the opportunity to achieve their full potential."

The theme of Tuesday's program is "Land of Opportunity," which includes a focus on the Trump policies that Republicans say "empower" all Americans.

Tuesday's slate of speakers is highlighted by Sec. of State Mike Pompeo, one of Trump's fiercest allies. Pompeo's speech will likely focus on Trump's defeat of the Islamic State group, his attempts to normalize relations with North Korea and his attempts to push back against national security threats from China.

Pompeo drew criticisms last week for tweeting a Simpsons GIF to mock House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Also expected to speak is Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron — the man currently in charge of investigating the death of Breonna Taylor a the hands of police in March.

Two of Trump's children are also slated to deliver addresses — Eric, his second-oldest son, and Tiffany, his youngest daughter.

Below is Tuesday's list of speakers in the order in which they are expected to appear.