COVID concerns hit America’s most reliable voters

TUCSON, Ariz. - Older voters are more likely to vote than any other group but they are more vulnerable to COVID and that creates some additional challenges.

Voting by mail is still the most recommended way to balance exercising your right to vote and reducing your risk of infection.

There are extra challenges for older voters. They may have trouble reading a ballot or physically filling it out.

Arizona law says it’s legal for someone to help you fill a ballot. The person has to be your choice, not someone who is trying to pressure you. The helper must not be anyone who's actually on the ballot.

Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez says her office has been able to resume sending teams of two, one from each party, into assisted living facilities to help people vote. But she’s urging family members to get mail ballots for assisted living residents and help them send in the ballot.

“So now what we're saying, okay, loved ones step up, if you're calling them talking to them, ask them the question, you know, can they log on to the website and check to see if they're registered to vote with pertinent information or they can call us.”

The deadline to request a mail ballot is October 23rd.

At the Pima Council on Aging, Maddy Bynes says if you want or need to vote in person, mask up, be prepared for distancing, and be prepared for what could be long lines out in the sun.

“And they can get pretty hot so make sure that you bring water and a snack, and that you're prepared to do that. If you do have to do that on election day we if you get in line by 7pm you can stay in line and vote.”

