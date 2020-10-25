Menu

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to the media as he walks out during a break in the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
White House chief of staff says 'we're not going to control the pandemic'
Posted at 12:35 PM, Oct 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-25 16:19:03-04

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — The coronavirus has reached into the heart of the White House once more, less than a week before Election Day, as it scorches the nation and the president’s top aide says “we're not going to control the pandemic.”

Officials are scoffing at the notion of dialing back in-person campaigning despite positive tests from several aides to Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the White House coronavirus task force.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was pressed by CNN to explain why the pandemic cannot be reined and responded, "because it is a contagious virus just like the flu.”

