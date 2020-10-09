Trump to make first live TV appearance since contracting COVID-19 on Friday

Fox News announced Friday that President Donald Trump has agreed to conduct his first on-camera interview since his COVID-19 diagnosis with conservative pundit Tucker Carlson.

In addition to an interview with Carlson on his 8 p.m. ET show, Fox News reports that Trump will receive a "medical evaluation" from Dr. Marc Siegel, a physician and contributor to Fox News.

Trump has not appeared live on camera since he walked out of Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening, though White House has released a series of recorded videos featuring the President.

Trump's interview with Carlson will be the latest in a string of interviews with conservative media outlets friendly to the President. Trump called into Fox Business on Thursday morning and spoke with Fox News' Sean Hannity over the telephone on Thursday evening. Trump also conducted a lengthy appearance on talk show host Rush Limbaugh's radio program on Friday afternoon.

At a few points during his interview with Hannity on Thursday night, Trump had to stop talking in order to cough, and at points sounded hoarse.

Trump has said he would like to return to the campaign trail as early as Saturday, and White House doctors cleared him to do so in a letter released Thursday. Trump initially announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 in the early morning hours of Oct. 2, though White House officials have declined to make public the date of the President's last negative test.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say those with COVID-19 should remain quarantined until 10 days after symptoms first appear, but only after the patient has been free of fever for 24 hours (without the use of medication).