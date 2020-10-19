Menu

Trump slams Fauci as a 'disaster,' calls other health officials 'idiots' in call with campaign staff

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - In this April 22, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump watches as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 10:27 AM, Oct 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-19 13:27:32-04

President Donald Trump slammed his administration's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, during a conference call with his campaign staff, calling him a "disaster," according to Axios, The Associated Press and NBC News.

During the call, Trump reportedly claimed, without evidence, that more than 800,000 people would have died of COVID-19 by now "if I listened to him." As of Monday, more than 200,000 have died of COVID-19.

Trump also called Fauci a "nice guy," who had been in his position for "500 years." Fauci has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since he was appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1984.

During the call, Trump added that he would be unable to remove Fauci from his position without significant pubic backlash.

"Every time he goes on television, there's always a bomb, but there's a bigger bomb if you fire him. This guy's a disaster," Trump said.

Trump added during his campaign call that he believed Americans were ready to move on from the COVID-19 crisis.

"People are tired of COVID. I have these huge rallies," Trump said, according to CNN. "People are saying whatever. Just leave us alone. They're tired of it. People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots."

Trump's comments came a day after Fauci was interviewed on 60 Minutes. During that interview, Fauci said he was "absolutely not surprised" to learn that Trump had contracted COVID-19 earlier this month, citing the fact that the President often appeared in large crowds without a mask.

Fauci, one of the most plain-spoken members of the White House's coronavirus task force, has said that the Trump administration has taken steps during the pandemic to limit his media appearances. He also criticized the Trump campaign last week after he said it used an interview clip taken in March out of context and without his permission in an ad that has been targeted to key swing states.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

