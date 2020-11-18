Menu

Pfizer says it's in regular communication with Biden transition team

items.[0].image.alt
Stew Milne/AP
A Pfizer sign is seen on a podium at the Pfizer Research & Development Laboratories Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Groton, CT. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Posted at 10:31 AM, Nov 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-18 12:31:43-05

Vaccine maker Pfizer says it’s already in regular communication with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team as part of ongoing efforts to keep all interested parties updated on its coronavirus vaccine and its distribution.

Spokeswoman Sharon Castillo says, “There is no room for politics in this process.”

Last Sunday, Biden chief of staff Ron Klain said the transition team planned to meet with Pfizer and other vaccine makers, as President Donald Trump continues to stall the formal transition process to a new administration.

Castillo said Wednesday that Pfizer maintains ongoing communication with the Trump administration, governors and leading lawmakers of both political parties in Congress. The Biden team is part of that effort.

Castillo says Pfizer is "communicating with both sides" during the transition.

There’s no word yet on a formal meeting between Biden and the pharmaceutical chiefs.

