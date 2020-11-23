New Zealand Prime Minister offers congratulations to Biden, offers advice on handling pandemic

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has become the latest world leader to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory, saying she offered to share her nation’s expertise on dealing the coronavirus.

New Zealand's response to the pandemic is largely seen as among the world's most succesful. The country of 5 million people has only reported about 2,000 cases of the virus and has only seen five deaths.

Ardern was re-elected last month, largely on the back of her administration's successful response.

Ardern said the tone of the 20-minute phone call Monday was warm and that Biden spoke very favorably about how New Zealand was handling the pandemic.

Ardern said the two also discussed trade issues and climate change, and talked about Biden’s Irish heritage and his fond memories of visiting New Zealand a few years ago. She said she invited him to come visit again.