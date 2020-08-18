Menu

Cindy McCain details husband's friendship with Biden for DNC

Matt Rourke/AP
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., right, accompanied by Chair of the National Constitution Center's Board of Trustees, former Vice President Joe Biden, waves as he takes the stage before receiving the Liberty Medal in Philadelphia, October 16, 2017. **This image is for use with this specific article only.**
Sen. John McCain warns against 'spurious nationalism' in Liberty Medal speech
Posted at 4:09 PM, Aug 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-18 19:09:02-04

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Cindy McCain is going to bat for Joe Biden, lending her voice to a video set to air during Tuesday night’s Democratic National Convention programming focused on Biden’s close friendship with her late husband, Republican Sen. John McCain.

In an advance clip from the video shared with The Associated Press, Cindy McCain talks about how then-Delaware Sen. Biden met her husband when John McCain was assigned to be a military aide for the senator on a trip overseas.

Cindy McCain is not expected to offer an explicit endorsement, but her involvement in the video is her biggest public show of support yet for Biden’s candidacy.

