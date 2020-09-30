Chris Wallace struggled to keep control of candidates during debate

Debate moderator Chris Wallace struggled to keep control of the debate, frequently trying to keep President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden from interrupting each other.

While Wallace at several points told Biden to allow Trump to speak, Wallace frequently told the president to stop interrupting, and at one point reminded Trump of the debate rules.

“I hate to raise my voice but why should I be different than two of you,” Wallace said. “So here's the deal. We have six segments, we have ended that segment, we are going to go to the next segment. In that segment, you each will have two uninterrupted moments. In those two uninterrupted minutes, Mr. President, you can say anything you want.”

During a question on replacing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Trump asked Biden if he would “pack” the Supreme Court.

"Will you shut up, man?" Biden responded.



As Wallace attempted to move onto another topic, Biden said to Trump, “That was a productive segment, wasn't it? Keep yapping, man.”

Trump responded, "The people understand, Joe. 47 years you've done nothing. They understand."

Wallace was widely praised for his moderation of the 2016 debate between Clinton and Trump.

While this was the first time Wallace has moderated a debate involving Biden, he had moderated a debate involving Trump four prior times.

Wallace moderated three GOP debates for Fox News during the 2016 primary season. During one of the debates, Wallace chided Marco Rubio and Trump stating, “Gentlemen, you’re going to have to do better than this.”

