Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Bipartisan group of Christians form super PAC to oppose Trump

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alex Brandon/AP
President Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Bipartisan group of Christians form super PAC to oppose Trump
Posted at 5:06 AM, Oct 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-13 08:06:33-04

WASHINGTON — A group of prominent Christians from both sides of the aisle, including a past faith adviser to former President Barack Obama, is forming a political action committee designed to chip away at Christian support for President Donald Trump.

The new super PAC is called Not Our Faith. It plans to roll out six-figure TV and digital ads focused on Christian voters, particularly the evangelical and Catholic voters who helped power Trump to victory in 2016.

Its first digital ad in Michigan and Pennsylvania takes sharp aim at Trump’s claim to a foothold with Christians.

The ad was shared with The Associated Press before its release.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 23: Voter registration deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.