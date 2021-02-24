Bill to purge Arizona permanent early voting list revived

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate has revived a stalled bill that would purge about 200,000 people from a list of voters who automatically get mail ballots. The measure died on the Senate floor last week when Republican Sen.

Paul Boyer joined all 14 Democrats in opposition, holding it short of a majority. But a Senate committee revived the proposal on Tuesday and Boyer says his concerns have been addressed.

The measure would end the popular permanent early voting list, requiring people to vote at least once in every two election cycles to stay on the list. Voting rights advocates say the bill is a voter-suppression tactic by Republicans.

