Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Biden visits son Beau's grave in Delaware on Election Day

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolyn Kaster/AP
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden walks with his granddaughter Finnegan Biden into St Joseph On the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Biden visits son Beau's grave in Delaware on Election Day
Posted at 4:27 PM, Nov 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-03 18:27:40-05

On Election Day, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden began his Tuesday off the campaign trail to spend time with his family.

Biden and his wife Jill first attended St. Joseph on the Brandywine in Wilmington, Delaware, for a Tuesday morning mass.

While there, the couple stopped at son Beau Biden's grave, USA Today reported.

Beau died of brain cancer in 2015.

Beau is buried next to his late mother Neilia, and infant sister, Naomi, who both died in a car crash in 1972, shortly after Biden was elected senator, Yahoo reported.

The former vice president has spoken about his late son often throughout his campaign. In January on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Biden tearfully said, "Beau should be the one running for president, not me."

According to the Associated Press, Biden is spending the rest of the day in Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.