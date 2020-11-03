Biden visits son Beau's grave in Delaware on Election Day

On Election Day, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden began his Tuesday off the campaign trail to spend time with his family.

Biden and his wife Jill first attended St. Joseph on the Brandywine in Wilmington, Delaware, for a Tuesday morning mass.

While there, the couple stopped at son Beau Biden's grave, USA Today reported.

Beau died of brain cancer in 2015.

Beau is buried next to his late mother Neilia, and infant sister, Naomi, who both died in a car crash in 1972, shortly after Biden was elected senator, Yahoo reported.

The former vice president has spoken about his late son often throughout his campaign. In January on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Biden tearfully said, "Beau should be the one running for president, not me."

According to the Associated Press, Biden is spending the rest of the day in Pennsylvania.