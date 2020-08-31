Menu

Biden to denounce rioting and looting amid unrest, place blame on Trump in Monday address

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is expected to address the ongoing civil unrest throughout the country, denounce looting and rioting and place the blame for the ongoing incidents on President Donald Trump.

Biden will deliver the address in Pittsburgh at 1:30 p.m., according to his campaign.

According to both CNN and The Associated Press, Biden will accuse Trump of "things worse, not better."

He's also expected to "condemn violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right," and challenge Trump to do the same.

In recent weeks, Trump has accused Biden of supporting rioting and looting, which has occurred sporadically throughout months-long protests against police brutality. During the Republican National Convention last week, speakers attempted to tie Biden to looting and riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin and in Portland.

"When is Slow Joe Biden going to criticize the Anarchists, Thugs & Agitators in ANTIFA?," Trump tweeted on Sunday evening.

Biden previously denounced violence and looting among protesters on June 2 in Philadelphia, following the death of George Floyd. Floyd's death sparked looting and property damage amid protests amid calls for police reform.

"There is no place for violence, no place for looting or destroying property or burning churches or destroying businesses," Biden said.

