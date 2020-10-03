Menu

Biden skips testing Saturday, plans test Sunday

Andrew Harnik/AP
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he was not tested for the coronavirus on Saturday but will undergo such screening on Sunday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 3:48 PM, Oct 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-03 18:48:44-04

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he was not tested for the coronavirus on Saturday but will undergo such screening on Sunday.

After attending Saturday evening Catholic Mass in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden was asked if he’d undergone testing for the virus that day and replied, “No, but I will tomorrow morning.”

Biden’s campaign has not announced any public events for its candidate on Sunday.

The former vice president said he underwent two coronavirus tests on Friday and both came back negative.

President Donald Trump has been hospitalized with the virus and Biden was potentially exposed during Tuesday night’s presidential debate in Cleveland. Biden hasn’t commented on the possibility of going into quarantine but said Saturday he was praying for Trump’s “quick and full recovery.”

