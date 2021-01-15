Menu

Biden selects familiar faces to run FEMA, CIA

Matt Slocum/AP
President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during an event at The Queen theater, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
President-elect Joe Biden
Posted at 5:15 AM, Jan 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-15 07:15:39-05

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden is nominating New York emergency department commissioner Deanne Criswell to serve as the Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator.

He's also tapping former CIA deputy director David Cohen to return to the agency in the same role he had during the Obama administration.

The picks, along with a trio of other new nominations confirmed to The Associated Press by the Biden team, come as the president-elect is putting a premium on experience, and perhaps familiarity, as he looks to fill out top positions at federal agencies with less than a week to go before his inauguration.

