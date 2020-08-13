Biden, Harris to deliver remarks Thursday after meeting with public health experts

WILMINGTON, Del. – Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are meeting with public health experts Thursday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

After their briefing, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and his newly announced vice-presidential pick are expected to deliver remarks at about 2 p.m. ET.

The event comes a day after the pair’s first appearance as running mates during an event at a high school in Wilmington, Delaware.

During her speech, Harris took aim at President Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic.

“At the president's mismanagement of the pandemic has plunged us into the worst economic crisis since the great depression, and we are experiencing a moral reckoning with racism and systemic injustice that has brought a new coalition of conscience to the streets of our country demanding change,” Harris said. “America is crying out for leadership, yet we have a president who cares more about himself than the people who elected him, a president who is making every challenge we face even more difficult to solve, but here is the good news. We do not have to accept the failed government of Donald Trump and Mike Pence.”

Trump responded Wednesday evening, saying "I was surprised he picked her because of the horrible way she spoke about him, and frankly because she dropped like a rock."

Biden and Harris will likely be holding these types of events often as the 2020 election season ramps up. The Democratic party will kick off its campaign next week with its virtual convention, which will feature several prominent party leaders, including the nominees.

In the 24 hours following Biden’s VP announcement, his campaign says he raised $26 million, which more than doubled the campaign’s previous record.

