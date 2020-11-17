Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Biden filling top White House team with campaign veterans

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Andrew Harnik/AP
Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., right, watches as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden appears on a "Zoom with Oprah Winfrey" virtual show at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Biden filling top White House team with campaign veterans
Posted at 9:27 AM, Nov 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-17 11:53:01-05

WILMINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden has announced top White House staff positions Tuesday, drawing from the senior ranks of his campaign and some of his closest confidants.

Biden confirmed that former campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon will serve as a deputy chief of staff.

Campaign co-chair Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond and campaign adviser Steve Ricchetti will also play senior roles in the new administration.

Richmond will leave his Louisiana congressional seat to fill the White House job. A former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, Richmond was among Biden’s earliest high-profile supporters and served as his campaign co-chair.

Anthony Bernal, who was Chief of Staff to Dr. Jill Biden on the campaign trail was named her Senior Advisor. Dr. Biden's Chief of Staff will be Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon.

Other hires announced Tuesday include: Mike Donilon as the new Senior Advisor to the President, Dana Remus as Counsel to the President, Julie Rodriguez as Director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, and Annie Tomasini as Director of Oval Office Operations.

The new hires represent an initial wave of what will ultimately be hundreds of new White House aides hired in the coming weeks.

The latest round reflects his pledge to have diversity in his staff — the team includes four people of color and five women.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7