Biden assembles legal team ahead of divisive 2020 election

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about climate change and wildfires affecting western states, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 7:23 PM, Sep 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-14 23:33:34-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is assembling a team of top lawyers in anticipation of court challenges to the election process that could ultimately determine who wins the race for the White House.

The legal war room will work to ensure that elections are properly administered and votes correctly counted.

It will also combat voter suppression at the polls, identify foreign interference and misinformation, and educate voters on the methods available for casting ballots.

The effort reflects the extent of the preparation underway for an already divisive presidential contest in November that could produce significant court cases over voter access and the legitimacy of mail ballots.

